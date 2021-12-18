Rahul Bose elected as President of Indian Rugby Football Union

By WCE 5
Rahul Bose was elected as the President of Indian Rugby Football Union. On this occasion Kandhamal MP and Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulated him.

“Hearty congratulations to Shri Rahul Bose on being elected as the President of Indian Rugby Football Union. (IRFU) His contribution to Rugby is unparalleled and his expertise, passion and commitment to work at grassroot will help Rugby scale new heights in India. Hope under him during his tenure, it will be a golden era for Rugby in India and wish to see Rugby being recognised as an event in Olympics under his able leadership,” said Dr. Samanta.

