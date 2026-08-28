R Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour

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New Delhi: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has created history to become the first ever Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour.

As per reports, Praggnanandhaa beat the defending champion Fabiano Caruana with 15 points against 13 in the final.

St Louis USA saw the comeback, Prague fell six points behind Caruana on the final day, but was all set when Prague beat Caruana in both the rapid games.

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He managed to take the lead and defended his claim of 4 blitz games to take the cup. Praggnanandhaa got a price money of $200,000 and a sure ticket for the next Grand Chess tour for his victory.

In the final, Prague had lost to Caruana with 6 points to 0 in first classical game. The second classical was drawn between the two, with both of them scoring 3 points each keeping the fight alive.

While, in the third position match, Wesley So registered an 18-12 win against Vincent Keymer winning 4 blitzer games after having two draw in rapids game.

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