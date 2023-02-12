R. Madhavan’s son Vedaant bags 5 gold and 2 silver medals at Khelo India 2023

Actor R Madhavan’s son, Vedaant Madhavan, bags seven medals at the 2023 Khelo India Youth Games. At the tournament, Vedaant won five gold medals and two silver medals. Madhavan celebrated the happy occasion with his fans by posting pictures of his son posing with his medals on Twitter.

While sharing the picture, he wrote, “VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha (6 golds,1 silver, PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5 &2 silver). Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP.

In a follow-up tweet, Madhavan added, “With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m.

He also thanked the Maharashtra team for winning the tournament and placing first in the points table. 161 medals went to the team. There are fifty bronze, 55 silver, and 56 gold medals among these. “CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophy’s .. 1 for boys team Maharashtra in swimming & 2nd THE OVERALL Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in entire khelo games,” he tweeted.

CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophy’s ..

This isn’t the first time that Vedaant has won medals in swimming. He had won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships, which were held in Bangalore.