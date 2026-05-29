Qualifier 2: RR opt to bat against GT in battle for IPL final spot against defending champions RCB

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New Chandigarh: Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat first in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in New Chandigarh on Friday.

The winner will advance to the Indian Premier League Final to face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while the losing side will bow out of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans possess one of the strongest bowling attacks in the competition, while Rajasthan Royals boast the tournament’s breakout batting star in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

However, GT head into the clash after a heavy defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, where they conceded 254 runs before being bowled out for 162.

RR, meanwhile, have relied heavily on the performances of Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer, both of whom played pivotal roles in the Eliminator win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Royals will now hope for stronger support from the rest of the squad should either of their key performers fail to deliver.

“We will bat first. Pretty much the same wicket, but I think it slows down at the backend, and we have the bowlers for it. We just need to play better cricket for 40 overs; the best team will win,” Parag said during the toss.

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“We would have batted first as well. Forty overs of cricket already on this wicket, and it won’t behave differently. We have everything to play for, it’s a now-or-never situation. We have one change: Sai Kishore is back,” GT skipper Shubman Gill said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

RR impact subs: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

GT impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan.

(ANI)