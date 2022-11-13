Qatar coach announces squad for FIFA World Cup

By IANS 0
FIFA World Cup Qatar

Doha: With just a week left for the FIFA World Cup 2022, hosts Qatar have announced the final list of the national team players for the tournament.

Qatar, popularly called Al Annabi, will make their World Cup debut in the opening match against Ecuador at 7pm on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium, which is about 30 km from Doha.

Qatar will play Senegal in their second match of the World Cup on November 25 and meet Netherlands four days later.

Spanish coach Felix Sanchez’s 26-man squad does not include Abdelrahman Mustafa.

The Qatar squad: Akram Afif, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Al Haidos (captain), Tariq Salman, Abdul Karim Hassan, Ali Asad, Muhammad Waad, Mishaal Barshim, Musab Khader, Salem Al Hajri, Mustafa Tariq Mishaal, Ismail Muhammad, Bassam Al-Rawi, Asim Madbo, Karim Boudiaf, Al-Moez Ali, Muhammad Muntari, Ahmed Alaa, Hammam Al-Amin, Youssef Hassan, Abdulaziz Hatem, Nayef Al-Hadrami, Khaled Munir and Jassem Jaber.

