PV Sindhu questions Asian Games schedule after quarter-final exit

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New Delhi: PV Sindhu’s Asian Games run came to an end in the quarter-final, leaving the Indian star puzzled with the scheduling and the refereeing.

After winning the first game, Sindhu was defeated 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 by Chinese world No 2 Chen Yufei in the final of the Asia championships on Sunday. She was at 18-18 in the second game but failed to capitalise.

However, after the game, she vented on social media about three key ones she missed in game two. She also questioned why there was no video review on Court 4.

Along with her packed schedule, there were also concerns about whether she would be able to sustain the run, which comprised three singles matches in around 24 hours, the third-round match finishing at about 1.30 am and the quarter-final less than 12 hours later.

18 hours for three matches. Back at 3 AM, up again at 8:30 AM. It took a toll, she wrote.

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Even with the first-round exit, the Sindhu was clear about her Asian Games over. However, she said she was happy to be part of her fourth Asian Games.

Look at the post here:

I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points. Like in China, long, demanding rallies at the most critical moments turned the match. I had… pic.twitter.com/xD2IBNWyQi — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 27, 2026

Also read: India Ends Asian Games Badminton Campaign Without Individual Medal