PV Sindhu Thomas and Uber Cup
Photo Credit: The quint

PV Sindhu agress to play in Thomas and Uber Cup after request from BAI president

By IANS

New Delhi: World champion PV Sindhu, who had earlier stated that she will not be participating in the Thomas and Uber Cup, has now consented her availability for the tournament scheduled to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11.

On Monday, Sindhu changed her original decision to pull out of the event due to personal reasons after Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma requested her to play.

“I have requested Sindhu to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at the medal at the Cup,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Related News

Sindhu turns brand ambassador for anti-graft helpline

“She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian team and play for the country,” he added.

Sindhu has been having separate training sessions at the Pullela Gopichand academy in Hyderabad, where the national badminton camp is currently being held.

26 Indian shuttlers have currently been shortlisted and the final team selection will be done on September 17 for the upcoming tournament.

Indian women’s team has been clubbed with China, France and Germany in Group D while the men’s team has been placed alongside Denmark, Germany and Algeria in Group C.

You might also like
Sports

Lionel Messi returns to training with Barcelona

Sports

Djokovic Disqualified From US Open 2020 After Hitting Line Official

Sports

Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for coronavirus

State

IPL 2020 UAE Schedule released; MI to face CSK in season-opener

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7