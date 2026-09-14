Punjab to Host Hockey Asian Champions Trophy From October 27 to November 5, Pakistan to Participate

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Chandigarh: The dates for the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 were officially announced on Monday by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Mohali.

The prestigious continental tournament will be held from October 27 to November 5, bringing international hockey to the state of Punjab.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Mohali and Jalandhar, with matches taking place at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, Mohali, and the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, a Hockey India release said.

Jalandhar will host the opening ceremony as well as all league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2. The tournament will then move to Mohali, which will stage the semi-finals on November 4 and the final on November 5, bringing the competition to a grand conclusion.

“The historic Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 is not merely a hockey tournament for Punjab; it is an emotional homecoming of the sport to the land that has nurtured generations of Indian hockey heroes,” Bhagwant Mann said, according to the release.

“For the first time, Punjab is hosting an international hockey tournament of this stature on its own soil. The Punjab Government is determined to make it an unforgettable sporting spectacle for players, spectators and hockey lovers across India and the world,” he added.

Hockey India’s Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, Director General Cdr RK Srivastava, Executive Board Member RP Singh and Hockey Punjab President Nitin Kohli were also present.

The tournament is set to feature some of the continent’s top hockey nations, with India, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, China and Japanlisted among the participating teams. Oman and Bangladesh are the reserve teams.

The Punjab Chief Minister also posted about the event in post on X in Punjabi.

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“It is a matter of immense pride for us that for the first time, Punjab is going to host an international hockey tournament…the ‘Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026’. The league matches of this prestigious tournament, to be held from October 27 to November 5, will be played in Jalandhar, and the semi-final/final matches in Mohali.. Teams from 6 major countries, including India and Pakistan, will participate in the tournament. On November 1 (Punjab Day), there will be a historic blockbuster clash of ‘India vs Pakistan’ at 7 pm in Jalandhar…,” he said.

“Our government has kept entry to all matches completely free to connect the youth with sports fields.. Come, arrive in large numbers and boost the morale of the players… Inquilab Zindabad!” he added.

The release said that Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy is one of the premier events on the Asian Hockey Federation calendar and provides a high-quality competitive platform for the continent’s leading teams. The 2026 edition is expected to attract significant attention from hockey fans across India and Asia, while showcasing Punjab’s rich hockey heritage and its contribution to the sport, it said.

With the tournament being hosted across two iconic hockey venues, the event will also provide an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Punjab’s legendary players and strengthen the state’s position as one of India’s foremost hockey hubs.

“Punjab has a proud hockey legacy, and we are delighted that Mohali and Jalandhar will host the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026. We sincerely thank and appreciate the Punjab Government’s support,” said Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India.

Bhola Nath Singh said the announcement of the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 dates marks an important step towards a memorable tournament in Punjab.

“We are grateful to the Government of Punjab and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for their support and commitment to hockey. Mohali and Jalandhar, with their rich hockey culture, will provide an inspiring stage for Asia’s top teams.”

(ANI)

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