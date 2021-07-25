Priya Malik wins gold for India at World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Indian wrestler Priya Malik has won gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships hosted in Hungary on Sunday.

Priya Malik won the gold medal in women’s 73 kg weight category by winning over Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich by 5-0 in the final.

This has added to Indian’s joy after the champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had clinched silver in the Women’s 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to this Priya Malik has many won the gold medal in various events such as she clinched gold in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to get the gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi.

Apart from these wins, Priya also won two more gold medals the following year i.e. 2020 and also got two gold medals at the National Cadet Championship in Patna and at the National School Games respectively.

With this outstanding triumph, Priya Malik has become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in World Wrestling Championship.