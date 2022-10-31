Privacy breach: Virat Kohli lashes out in anger, posts disturbing video of strangers invading his room

Cricket sensation and former Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli lashed out in anger and posted a disturbing video of strangers invading his room. Team India was in Perth, Australia for T-20 World Cup. Yesterday on Sunday, India faced South Africa and got defeated at Optus Stadium.

The Star player posted a video on Instagram and captioned it:

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,”

According to sources, the video went viral on social media and later it reached to Virat Kohli. He immediately took it to Instagram and lashed out in anger. A stranger entered the hotel room where captured all the footage of the room where Virat was staying in Perth.

The entire room was showcased where Virat’s personal stuffs were kept. Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, ” Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks “celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega” should know that you are also part of the problem.”

Continuing her frustration over this ridiculous incidents, she wrote, “Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Many cricketers and Bollywood celebrities commented on the post opposing the stranger’s pathetic behaviour. Fans have also shown anger on the post.

It is absolutely Invasion of privacy is the unjustifiable intrusion into the personal life of another without consent. Virat’s brother has raised question about privacy and security to the hotel where Virat Kohli was staying.

It is most likely that the staff from the hotel would have possibly violated the rules and recorded the video which is yet to be confirmed by the staffs.