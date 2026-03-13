Prithvi Shaw and fiancee offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Advertisement

Ujjain: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his fiancee Akriti Agarwal offered prayers and attended the morning Bhasm Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Friday.

Speaking to ANI outside the temple, Shaw said, “It felt amazing. I am here for Bhasma Aarti for the very first time. I had heard a lot about it. I felt great positivity here. Darshan was really good, thanks to everyone.”

Men in Blue won their third Men’s T20 World Cup title on Sunday after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, and Shaw stressed that ‘more such World Cups will follow’.

“Our country is cruising ahead; we have won not just one but two World Cups (T20 World Cup). More such World Cups will follow,” he said.

Shaw recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Akriti Agarwal. On Sunday, Prithvi shared the good news with his fans and followers on Instagram, uploading adorable pictures from the function.

“From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!” he captioned the post.

The 26-year-old Shaw will be playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season after being picked by DC for Rs 75 lakh in last year’s mini auction. He has made 1892 runs in his IPL career in 79 innings with an average of 23 and a strike rate of 147.

In the last domestic season, Shaw made 193 runs in six innings for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) with the help of a couple of half-centuries.

He has played five Tests for India, scoring 339 runs in nine innings, including a century and two fifties. He has also scored 189 in six ODIs for India, with the best score of 49. However, he did not score in the solitary T20I he played. Shaw last played a match for India back in 2021.

(Source: ANI)