PRHS Indoor stadium inaugurated in Balangir of Odisha, watch

Balangir: An indoor stadium with high level facilities was dedicated for the people in Balangir district of Odisha on Sunday. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the stadium that is located at the Prithviraj High School (PRHS) playground in Balangir town.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated the indoor stadium in Balangir. Named as PRHS indoor stadium it has been constructed with a cost of Rs 9.90 crore.

Towards the infrastructural development and to encourage the sports persons the stadium has been constructed. It has been financed by GAIL (India).

On this occasion the Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GAIL (India) and the Union Petroleum Minister. He also advised the Balangir District Athletic Association to organise school level Badminton matches as well as National level games in the stadium.

There are four fully furnished badminton Courts in this indoor stadium.