Preparation underway for Hockey Men’s World Cup Celebration in Cuttack

Cuttack: Hockey India is organizing the Hockey World Cup Celebration on 11th January 2023 in Cuttack for the upcoming “FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023” at the historic Barabati Stadium.

In order to ensure the smooth conduct of this much-awaited event, a preparatory meeting chaired by Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services, Odisha, R Vineel Krishna was held at the event venue.

Odisha has always played the perfect host, set a benchmark and amazed the global sports audience with its spectacular hosting of the Hockey World Cup of 2018. The excitement has been building up in Cuttack for the upcoming World Cup.

Sports Secretary emphasised that this time too all efforts should be oriented towards making this event exemplary. He has advised officials present to support and work closely with the hockey federation to ensure the city is prepared to welcome the World Cup event and that the spectators have a great experience.

To ensure a safe and incident-free event, dedicated fire, security and health teams will be deployed days prior to the celebration.

Traffic Management and Crowd control were discussed in detail.

RDC Central Division, Collector Cuttack, CMC Commissioner, Secretary OCA, various department officials were present. CEO and ED Hockey India also joined the meeting.