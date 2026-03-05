Prayagraj Residents Offer Prayers Ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Advertisement

Prayagraj: Locals in Prayagraj offered prayers for team India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals clash against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Supporters of the Indian team in Prayagraj performed devotional chants and offered prayers to various deities, especially Lord Shiva, while expressing patriotic fervour for India. They also recited mantras such as “Om Namah Shivay,” praying for the Men in Blue to win the World Cup semifinal.

Speaking to ANI, one of the locals, Ankit Kumar, expressed confidence in Team India, recalling past victories over England, including Yuvraj Singh’s famous six sixes, and predicted India would win the semifinal and then also beat New Zealand in the final.

“We have prayed for Team India’s win. We have defeated England before. Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in six balls. We will win the semi-finals and reach the finals and then also defeat New Zealand in the finals,” he said.

India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far.

However, Team India are yet to deliver a perfect performance with batting, bowling and fielding all firing in unison.

Suryakmar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a loss against South Africa. Against the West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson’s match-winning 97*, Team India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot.

England, on the other hand, led by Harry Brook, have won six out of their seven T20 WC 2026 matches so far and are on a five-match winning streak. Their only loss came against West Indies in the Group Stage of the tournament.

Coming to their head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup, team India have a 3-2 lead over England in the T20 World Cup history. The first clash between both sides in the inaugural edition was won by 18 runs by India, with Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over being the highlight. In the next clash, Ryan Sidebottom (2/31) and Graeme Swann (2/28) left India three runs short of 154 runs in the 2009 edition. Later in the 2012 edition, half-century Rohit Sharma (55) guided India to 170/4, while Harbhajan Singh’s four-wicket haul caused England to be 80 all out, sealing a 90-run win at Colombo.

10 years at Adelaide, Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) led England to the finals, chasing down 169 successfully with all 10 wickets intact within 16 overs. Two years later, skipper Rohit Sharma (57) avenged the 2022 WC defeat on Caribbean soil, as his fifty and knock from Suryakumar Yadav (47) took India to 171/7, which India managed to defend with the help of a spin masterclass from Axar Patel (3/23), causing the Three Lions to skittle out for 103 in the semifinal at Providence.

(ANI)