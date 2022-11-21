Pranay Sharma becomes 1st Indian to win gold at World Karate Championship in Jakarta

Jakarta: India Number one Pranay Sharma becomes the first Indian to win Gold at WKF’s Karate 1 Series A championship in Jakarta.
Pranay defeated Ukraine’s Davyd Yanovskyi in the Men’s 67 kg Kumite Final to bag the historic medal.
— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 21, 2022