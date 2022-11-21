Pranay Sharma becomes 1st Indian to win gold at World Karate Championship in Jakarta

Jakarta: India Number one Pranay Sharma becomes the first Indian to win Gold at WKF’s Karate 1 Series A championship in Jakarta.

Pranay defeated Ukraine’s Davyd Yanovskyi in the Men’s 67 kg Kumite Final to bag the historic medal.

Prasar Bharati News Services in his twitter handle, informed that “Pranay Sharma becomes the first Indian to win Gold at Karate 1 Series A, Jakarta. Pranay defeated Ukraine’s Davyd Yanovskyi in the Men’s 67 kg Kumite Final to bag the historic gold.”