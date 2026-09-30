Pragyan Ojha in line to replace Ajit Agarkar as chief selector

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New Delhi: Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha seems all set to replace Ajit Agarkar as the next chairman of the men’s senior selection committee.

Ojha, together with Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and RP Singh, called on head coach Gautam Gambhir in Guwahati on Tuesday and discussed preparations for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Agarkar was not present at the meeting.

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Ojha has played 24 Tests for India, and took over after Agarkar’s departure. The selectors have a hectic season ahead, with India scheduled to take on New Zealand in five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests between October 22 and November 27.

The panel will also finalise the India A squad for its three-Test tour of New Zealand.