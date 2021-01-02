Potential Breach Of COVID Protocols: Five Indian Cricket Players Including Rohit Sharma Put In Isolation

By WCE 3
India's Rohit Sharma addresses a press conference ahead of the 1st T20I match against Bangladesh, at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Nov 2, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)
Image Credits: IANS (File Photo)

Melbourne: As many as five Indian players including Rohit Sharma have been placed in isolation reportedly after violating the COVID protocols. This was informed by the Cricket Australia on Saturday.

According to Cricket Australia, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini placed in isolation after a video emerged on social media of group appearing to eat at an indoor venue in Melbourne.

Potential breach of COVID protocols being investigated, the Cricket Australia added.

