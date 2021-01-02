Melbourne: As many as five Indian players including Rohit Sharma have been placed in isolation reportedly after violating the COVID protocols. This was informed by the Cricket Australia on Saturday.

According to Cricket Australia, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini placed in isolation after a video emerged on social media of group appearing to eat at an indoor venue in Melbourne.

Potential breach of COVID protocols being investigated, the Cricket Australia added.