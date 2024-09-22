Post 1-0 lead against Bangladesh, India retains the same squad for 2nd Test

Post the victory of team India against Bangladesh in the 1st Test match in Chennai, BCCI has retained the same squad for the 2nd Test.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has retained the same squad for the second Test of the IDFC FIRST Bank Test series against Bangladesh. The second Test will be played in Kanpur from 27th September,” said the BCCI website in its latest post.

India’s squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

As BCCI announces the team for 2nd test, a wave of disappointment is likely to hit Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shreys Iyer.

India won the 1st Test match against Bangladesh by a massive margin of 280 runs. The hosts are planning to win the 2nd test and clean sweep the visitors. Batting first after losing the toss, India put 376 runs on the board. This could not have been possible without a century by Ashwin and a fifty by Ravindra Jadeja. After bowling out the visitors at a low score of 149, India added 280 runs in their 2nd innings. Huge part of the contribution came from the centuries of Risabh Pant and Shubman Gill. Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ for his scoring 113 (133) and taking 6 wickets in the match.