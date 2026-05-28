PM Modi Lauds Indian Wrestlers for Historic Performance at 2026 U23 Asian Championships, Vietnam

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the outstanding achievements of Indian wrestlers at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, where the country’s teams delivered their best-ever performance in the tournament’s history.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: “An outstanding performance by our wrestlers! Our Men’s Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling teams won the Team Titles at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam. The Men’s Freestyle Wrestling team secured 9 medals, including 4 Golds, thus registering India’s highest-ever overall medal haul at the U23 Asian Championships history. The women wrestling contingent won 10 medals, including 6 Golds. The Greco-Roman team also recorded its highest-ever overall medal count with 8 medals.

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Congratulations to our wrestlers. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

India dominated the continental event, with the Men’s Freestyle and Women’s teams clinching the prestigious team titles. The freestyle wrestlers stood out particularly, amassing nine medals — four of them gold — marking a new national record for the U23 Asian Championships.