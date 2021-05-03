Players Of KKR Team Test Positive For Covid-19, Match Against RCB Postponed

Credit: Cricket News

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that was scheduled to be held on Monday (May 3) has been postponed as two players of Kolkata team has been tested positive for Covid-19.

According to reports, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and seam bowler Sandeep Warrier has been tested Covid positive. It is being suspected that they might have got infected when they had gone out for scans for injuries, added reports.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also confirms about the same and said that the match has been rescheduled.

This is the first case of Covid positive cases within the IPL bio-bubble since this year’s season started.

