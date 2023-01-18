‘Players are being harassed’: Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers on Wednesday sat on a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar, here.

Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to share his concern. “Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws,” he wrote.



Speaking to, Sakshi Malik said, “We will be meeting WFI officials at 4pm IST and discuss our issues. Till then we are sitting here.”

The Way the WFI operates is not satisfactory to the wrestlers.

The wrestling Federation of India is headed by Brij Bushan Singh – A Lok Sabha MP from the country’s ruling BJP, as the President.

( Inputs from IANS)