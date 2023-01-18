‘Players are being harassed’: Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar
Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers sat on a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India.
New Delhi: Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers on Wednesday sat on a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar, here.
Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to share his concern. “Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws,” he wrote.
फेडरेशन का काम खिलाड़ियों का साथ देना, उनकी खेल की जरूरतों का ध्यान रखना होता है। कोई समस्या हो तो उसका निदान करना होता है। लेकिन अगर फेडरेशन ही समस्या खड़ी करे तो क्या किया जाए?
अब लड़ना पड़ेगा, हम पीछे नहीं हटेंगे । #BoycottWFIPresident#BotcottWrestlingPresident
Speaking to, Sakshi Malik said, “We will be meeting WFI officials at 4pm IST and discuss our issues. Till then we are sitting here.”
The Way the WFI operates is not satisfactory to the wrestlers.
The wrestling Federation of India is headed by Brij Bushan Singh – A Lok Sabha MP from the country’s ruling BJP, as the President.
