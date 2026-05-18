“Play or else I will come to Chennai and take you to ground:” Harbhajan’s playful message to Dhoni

Advertisement

Chennai: Is Mahendra Singh Dhoni going to play CSK’s last home game of the IPL 2026 or not? That is a question which only Dhoni can answer. But his former India teammate Harbhajan Singh believes that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter should play in the much-anticipated match.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s “Champions Wali Commentary,” the former India spinner appealed to Dhoni to play in what will be the final IPL match of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“He had said that he would like to play his last match in Chennai. And now the time has come. This is the last match in Chennai. We may see

Thala

(Dhoni) playing. And if he doesn’t play, it means he will come again next year. Then he will say that next year you will see me playing my last match. You never know with him,” said Harbhajan.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will play their final home game of the season on Monday at Chepauk, and the speculations about Dhoni’s participation in the match have grown.

Advertisement

The 44-year-old Dhoni is yet to feature in the IPL 2026 as he has been recovering from a calf strain. While the right-hand batter has been having net sessions, it is unclear when he will make a return to CSK’s playing 11 for the must-win game against SRH.

CSK are currently reeling in sixth place in the points table with 12 points and desperately need big wins in their remaining two league-stage matches to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.

The five-time champions are coming to the match after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game. After starting the season with three consecutive defeats, CSK managed to bounce back and is in contention for making it to the playoffs.

(ANI)

Also Read:5th National Physical Disability Elite Cricket Tournament Kicks Off in Bengaluru