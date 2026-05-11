PBKS and DC to clash at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

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Dharamsala: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, today.

The match is the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the matches that both teams have played so far, DC has played eleven matches, won four and lost seven. On the other hand PBKS successfully won six matches and got defeated only thrice till now.

The pitch of this stadium has always been batting friendly. The venue’s high altitude also means thinner air, permitting shots to travel further and making six-hitting easier.

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The weather in the region during the evening time is likely to be cloudy. The temperature to remain 17 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be at 50%.

Punjab Kings Probable XIs: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Probable XIs: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar