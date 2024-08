Paris Paralympics: Here’s full list of qualified Indian athletes

Advertisement

As many as 84 athletes have been qualified from India to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. The event is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8.

India will compete in three new sports this year including para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo. Overall 22 sports will be held in Paris Paralympics 2024.

It is worth mentioning here that the contingent is India’s largest ever sent to the Paralympic Games. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India had sent 54 athletes which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, India is sending 84 athletes including 32 women.

Tokyo Paralympics was India’s most successful Paralympic Games with the nation winning 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Here is the list of athletes participating in Paris 2024 Paralympics