Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat bags bronze in 57 kg freestyle wrestling

India’s grappler Aman Sehrawat clinched bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event of Paris Olympics on Friday. He defeated Puerto Rico’s Darian Cuz to grab the medal.

The 21-year-old wrestler won by 13-5 against Puerto Rico’s Darian Cuz. With this, Aman brought the India’s first medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympics. Notably, this is also his debut Olympics games.

It is worth mentioning here that Aman Sehrawat became the 7th Indian wrestler to get a medal at the Olympics. These wrestlers are KD Jadhav (1952), Sushil Kumar (2008), Sushil Kumar (2012), Yogeshwar Dutt (2012), Sakshi Malik (2016), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (2020), and Bajrang Punia (2020).

The Puerto Rican started with a dominating move by getting hold of Aman’s single leg and taking him out of the blue zone to win the first point.

However, Aman made a comeback and targeted Darian’s shoulders to put him outside the blue zone to get two points.

Darian Toi got hold of Aman’s legs, winning two points and taking the lead.

After the end of the first three minutes of the game, Aman once again took the lead in the bronze medal bout.

With only 37 seconds remaining in the match, Aman won two more points and had the chance to clinch a victory with technical superiority.

In the end, Darian tried to make a desperate move but conceded another point.

Following the win, Aman Sehrawat spoke to media agency and said, “I am very happy and I can’t still believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics.”

Congratulating Aman, President Droupadi Murmu took to her official X handle and said, “Heartiest congratulations to Aman Sehrawat on winning the bronze medal in the men’s freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympic Games. One of the youngest male wrestler in the Games, he has won a medal in his very first Olympics. He has a promising career ahead and he will win several medals and accolades for India. With his success, India continues its tradition of winning Olympic medals in wrestling.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him by saying, “More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat.”