Ranchi: Former captain of Indian cricket team MS Dhoni’s parents have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been admitted to Pulse Super Specialty Hospital in Ranchi.

Dhoni’s father Pan Singh and mother Devika Devi have been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and their oxygen level is stable, said souces.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is in Mumbai as he is participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for his team Chennai Super Kings.

The CSK captain is scheduled to appear for the team in his fourth match of the tournament today against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).