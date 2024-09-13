Paralympics 2024: PM Modi meets Paralympians, PMO shares video WATCH

New Delhi: The champions of the Paralympics contingent met Prime Minister Modi after their historic win, said reports on Friday. Medal winners of the Paris Paralympics 2024 gave gifts to PM Narendra Modi during their interaction with him and also got a group photograph clicked.

During his interaction with Para-athletes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Before teaching the specially-abled, the coaches need to mentally prepare themselves to live that life. They need to keep them in the position of the para-athletes… Those who train para-athletes are extraordinary… The abled only need to be taught techniques but the specially-abled need to be taught a way of life as well.”

During the interaction PM Modi interacts with Paralympics, Paris Paralympic Gold Medalist Navdeep said, “… This was my second Paralympic participation… I was very nervous but all the senior athletes motivated me. I talked to them and gained experience, and by the end, I was absolutely relaxed ahead of my game.”

During his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paris Paralympic Silver Medalist Yogesh Kathuniya said, “… I attribute my consistency to you because of the schemes you have launched- TOPS, Khelo India among others. It is because of you that we have been able to win 29 medals. For others, PM stands for Prime Minister, but for us, PM stands for Param Mitra.”

