Paralympics 2024: Champions excited to meet PM Modi, after historic medal haul

New Delhi: The champions of the Paralympics contingent are excited to meet Prime Minister Modi after their historic win, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, Bronze medal-winning para-sprinter Simran Sharma told ANI, “It feels great, this is a matter of pride for us. PM speaks to us even before we leave to play our game. He makes athletes feel special. Perhaps that is why we are receiving a lot of support and the medal tally is improving and we won 29 medals. I am gifting my spikes, that I used while sprinting, to him.”

India’s Paralympics 2024 contingent left from their hotel in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India stood at the 18th position in the points table, with a total of 29 medals – 7 golds, 9 silvers and 13 bronze.

Gold medal-winning para javelin-thrower Sumit Antil says, “The entire contingent is very happy and excited. He motivated us in the past and today we will come back motivated for our upcoming events. The way in which he supports the athletes, it feels like a family. Meeting him feels good…”