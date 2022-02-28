Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali ruled out of first Test against Australia

By WCE 2
Pic Credits: skysports

Rawalpindi: Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali on Sunday were ruled out of the first Test against Australia, starting on March 4 here, due to injuries.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have been added to the squad as their replacements for the series opener.

Both the players will start their three-day hotel quarantine from Monday, 28 February, before joining the rest of the squad should they clear the Covid test.

Faheem and Hasan Ali are expected to regain full fitness before the second Test (12-16 March) and return to the squad after completing mandatory isolation.

Updated Test squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

