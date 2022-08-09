Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breaks javelin record at CWG, Neeraj Chopra congratulates

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem made history for Pakistan during the ongoing CWG by winning the first gold for his country in 60 years in Track and Field. Arshad was able to secure the position by defeating world champion Anderson Peters, despite a troubled elbow. He managed to throw about 90.13m in the fifth attempt and sealed the gold.

Arshad’s huge effort was not only well praised by his countrymates but by sportsmen all around the world. Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who has been Nadeem’s rival on the field for over the years, took to Instagram to congratulate the gold medalist.

It is to be noted that the Neeraj did not participate in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games due to a thigh injury.

Apparently, Neeraj and Arshad are good friends, hence, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist’s congratulatory message to his fellow athlete is going viral online.

Arshad took to his Instagram page on Monday to post a clip of him from the CWG that shows him playing for the gold. While sharing the post he wrote, “Allah k krm s or ap SB ki duao s Commenwealth games Ka Gold and Commenwealth games New Record 91.18m Thanks.”

Taking to the comment section, Neeraj wrote, “Congratulations Arshad bhai for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best.”

Take a look: