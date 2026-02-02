Pakistan’s alternative plan if they boycott T20 World cup leaked, know details

Advertisement

Pakistan: Pakistan’s plan B has been leaked. If they don’t get clearance from the government, Pakistan is reportedly planning to organise a domestic tournament in their home ground to make sure the players have enough practice for any upcoming game.

It is reportedly said that Pakistan is all set to organise a domestic tournament if they make a decision to boycott T20 world cup. Which is most likely to be played between Pakistan’s senior players and freshly emerging energetic under 19 team of the country.

The decision to boycott T20 world cup came after a lot of tensions including Bangladesh controversy, player safety concern or ICC governance issues.

Pakistan had recently unveiled their team for the T20 world cup 2026 with Salman Ali Agha leading the team. However, the team has not received clearance for the tournament by their government.

Pakistan team is facing many problems after claiming to support Bangladesh in solidarity as they refused to travel to India for the T20I matches. Due to this, ICC had warned Pakistan that they will have to face unbearable consequences if they don’t stop this boycotting drama.

T20 World cup is just few days away and Pakistan will face India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States. Pakistan will play in group-A, and will first play with the Dutch on February 7 before taking on USA, India and Namibia in the subsequent matches.