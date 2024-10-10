Pak vs Eng 1st Test: Joe Root and Harry Brook script history for highest fourth wicket partnership in Test cricket

New Delhi: On Day 4 of the Multan Test, England has set multiple records. English batters Joe Root and Harry Brook have created a world record for the highest fourth-wicket partnership (454) in Test Cricket. It is for the first time in the longest format of the game that two batters scored 450 runs for the 4th wicket. The previous record was in the name of Australia’s Adam Voges and Saun Marsh (449). They scored 449 for the fourth wicket against West Indies in 2015.

England declared their 1st innings after scoring 823/7 on Day 4 against Pakistan. England made a lead of 267 runs against Pakistan who scored 556 in their 1st innings. Till the end of Day 4, Pakistan scored 152 after losing 6 wickets in their 2nd innings. It is likely that the home team will be bowled out on the 5th day of the match.

Speaking about England’s 1st innings, Harry Brook scripted history by becoming the first Englishman in 34 years to score a triple century in Test cricket. Brook is the sixth English batter to score a triple century in a Test. The previous batters to achieve the feat are Andy Sandham, Len Hutton, Wally Hammond, Graham Gooch, and Bill Edrich.

Brook took 310 balls to score 300 (28×4, 3×6) and was eventually dismissed for 317 (322). He broke the record of the highest individual score at the venue by any batter. Brook broke Virender Sehwag’s record of 309 on the same venue against Pakistan in 2004.