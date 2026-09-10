Pakistan U-19 cricket team mistaken for asylum seekers during UK protest in Portsmouth

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New Delhi: The Pakistan under 19 cricket team were mistakenly confused with refugees by anti-immigrant protestors queuing outside a hotel at Portsmouth, in England. The youngsters were using the Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth for accommodation during a tour to England.

Approximately 40-50 people with face coverings gathered outside the hotel, where stories and photographs posted on-line insisted that a substantial group of foreign men have been housed. Protestors are understood to have thought they were asylum seekers, and their position on the hotel.

George Madgwick, a Reform UK councillor, revealed the truth after he called the hotel to verify the team and learned they were the Pakistan U-19 cricket squad. The coach confirmed also. Madgwick then went on to inform the protesters.

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Protesters were seemingly satisfied with the explanation, and dispersed the same minute; there was apparently no direct involvement between the players and the protesters.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have made contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board to inquire into the young team’s well-being and will review security measures for the visitors.