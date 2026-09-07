Pakistan Super League to be moved to January in next year due to IPL clash: Reports

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New Delhi: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is likely to be moved to January in the next year due to its clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the leagues are facing clash since the last two years.

The PCB’s decision to move Pakistan Super League to January for next year comes after two seasons of Indian Premier League clash. The owners of the eight franchise of the PSL also played a role to make this decision.

As per reports, it is being said that clash with IPL is not the direct reason for the league schedule to move forward, more reasons are related to revenue and advertising.

Previous, Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the last two years was scheduled for April to May time. This time didn’t suit them as this comes after Ramazan and the TV and advertising budgets are being spent more during this time of the year. It leaves behind very little investment for the PSL.

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Another concern for the schedule was the availability of the overseas players as Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) and South Africa’s SA20 also set to be held at a similar time.

PSL used to take place in the month of February-March during its first nine seasons. The reason behind the time window to change at that time was due to Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup in the respective years.

This decision of schedule shifting comes with many reasons.