Pakistan cricket legends criticize India’s stance in Champions Trophy 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In the latest controversy relating to the team India’s Champions Trophy 2025 stance is that team Pakistan has criticized team India. The BCCI confirmed on Friday that team India shall not travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had released the draft dates for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will begin from 19 February to 9 March. The draft indicated that India-Pakistan match will take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 1, 2025.

However, new reports have suggested that the Indian men’s cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. The decision has been finalized today and announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Since 2008, team India has not travelled to Pakistan and met only once for a bilateral series on 2012–13. Though India was supposed to travel to Pakistan in 2023 for Asia Cup, the tournament took place in a hybrid mode moved, with India’s matches, including the final, were played in Sri Lanka.