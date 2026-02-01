Pakistan cancels T20 world cup kit unveiling amid uncertainty of team’s participation

Advertisement

Pakistan: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) canceled an event in which they were going to unveil the national men’s team jersey for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

It is reported that the reveal of the jersey was scheduled to take place after the second T20I match with Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It was said that the event was cancelled due to some ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

This rumoured cancellation came following the tensions surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the marquee tournament.

The tournament is all set to open from February 7, which is just a few days away. However, Pakistan’s foreign minister has not yet given clearance on the Pakistan cricket team’s participation.

Pakistan team is facing many problems after claiming to support Bangladesh in solidarity as they refused to travel o India for the T20I matches. Due to this, ICC had warned Pakistan that they will have to face unbearable consequences if they don’t stop this boycotting drama.

