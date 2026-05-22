Pakistan announce 16-member squad for three-match ODI series against Australia

Advertisement

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, scheduled from May 30 to June 4 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

According to the PCB website, Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named the captain, with Salman Ali Agha set to serve as vice-captain.

The squad also sees the return of key players, including Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Sufyan Moqim, who had missed the ODI series against Bangladesh in March.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir are the three uncapped players in the squad for the Australia ODIs.

Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sahibzada Farhan, and Shamyl Hussain have all retained their spots after featuring in the Bangladesh series. Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir have been named as the wicketkeeper-batters, with Usman Khan ruled out due to illness.

The 16-member squad will assemble in Islamabad later today and will train under the coaching staff from Saturday. The Australian time will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday. They will also take part in training sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are still recovering from injuries and were not included in the squad.

Notably, earlier this year, Pakistan hosted Australia for a three-match T20I series and completed a 3-0 sweep over the visitors.

Advertisement

Pakistan squad for Australia ODIs

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Australia tour of Pakistan schedule:

First ODI: May 30, Rawalpindi

Second ODI: June 2, Lahore

Third ODI: June 4, Lahore.

(ANI)

Also Read:Paris to host Esports World Cup 2026