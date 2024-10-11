Pak vs Eng: England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the 1st Test at Multan

New Delhi: England has registered a win against Pakistan in the 1st test match played at Multan. With this win the visitors have registered 1-0 lead in the series. Pakistan was defeated by an innings and 47 runs.

The home team managed to score 220 in the second innings. Salman Ali Agha (63) and Aamer Jamal (55 not out) were the only batters from Pakistan’s side that put an effort to delay the evitable defeat. No. 11 batter Abrar Ahmed did not bat as he had fever. Pakistan became the first country to lose after scoring more than 500 runs in their first innings.

The play resumed from 152-6 today and was wrapped up in the first session itself.

There were multiple records established in this test match. Harry Brook’s triple century and Joe Root’s triple century resulted in England scoring 823-7. Pakistan had scored 556 in the first innings. Joe Root became England’s highest test run scorer while Harry Brook became first English batter in last 34 years to score a triple century.

The 2nd test will be played at Multan from 17th Oct while the 3rd test will be played from Oct 24 at Rawalpindi.

