Pak captain Salman Ali Agha says he wants Abhishek Sharma to play T20 WC match

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in a press conference recently stated that he wants to face T20 International’s best batter, Abhishek Sharma in tomorrow’s match against India.

The press conference took place ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in which Agha hoped for Abhishek’s speedy recovery so that they can experience the best in the game T20 World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Srilanka.

Agha also spoke about how eagerly they have been waiting for the match to begin and also said that they are all set to play in a good spirit after weeks of boycott controversy that took place in January because of the Bangladesh drama.

Agha was also questioned by the media to know his perspective on winning the toss in today’s toss for which he said that winning the toss doesn’t matter as the team which is better at the game will win the match tomorrow.

India’s cricket player, Abhishek Sharma had missed the previous match of the tournament against Namibia due to a stomach bug on Thursday. He is yet to be declared fit for match against Pakistan tomorrow.

Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav is yet to address the media in the press conference which is awaiting moment for all to hear what he has to say before team India finally gets onto the field to play against Pakistan.

India T20 WC squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

