“Our dream girl is here”: Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman welcome daughter Maia Maxwell

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Melbourne: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Maia Maxwell, the couple announced on Tuesday.

Maxwell and Raman shared the news through a joint Instagram post, introducing their daughter with the caption: “our dream girl is here, Maia Maxwell.”

The announcement was followed by congratulatory messages and good wishes from fellow cricketers, sports franchises and fans.

Maia is the couple’s second child. Their firstborn, son Logan Maverick Maxwell, was born on September 11, 2023.

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Maxwell and Raman first met in December 2013.

They initially became friends before beginning a relationship and making it official in 2017. The couple announced their engagement in February 2020.

They married on March 27, 2022, in Melbourne, where they held two wedding ceremonies.

The celebrations included a traditional Christian wedding as well as a Tamil Brahmin ceremony, with Maxwell wearing a traditional golden sherwani.