Otters Club Squash Tournament 2026 set to start from May 25

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Mumbai: The Otters Club Squash Tournament 2026 is set to return in grand fashion, promising to be the most exciting edition yet. The tournament is scheduled from May 25 to May 30 at the Otters Club, Bandra, and is poised to be bigger and better than ever. This year’s edition will see 558 players compete across 16 categories, with participants travelling from cities across India. The event will feature competition across Men, Women, Boys and Girls’ categories, with key highlights as follows:

* Total Categories: 16

* Total Players: 558

With top players, rising stars, and enthusiastic fans set to converge at Otters Club, the tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of India’s growing squash talent. From promising youngsters looking to make their mark to seasoned competitors raising the bar, spectators can expect six days of fierce, inspiring, and high-quality squash.

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Speaking ahead of the tournament, Sindoor Mittal, Vice Chairperson of Avaada Group, said, “At Avaada, we have always believed that building a better future goes beyond just clean energy. It is about investing in people, communities, and the next generation. Sport is one of the most powerful platforms that builds character, discipline, and resilience in young people in ways that last a lifetime. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Otters Club Squash Tournament and look forward to seeing India’s finest squash talent inspire audiences over the next six days.”

Commenting on the upcoming tournament, Niraj Shirgaokar, the President of Otters Club, stated that “The Otters Club Squash Tournament has long been recognised for nurturing young talent and fostering a deep love for squash across India, providing young players with a platform to showcase their talent and advance their skills. The event has cultivated a legacy of fostering passion for the sport and contributing to its growth in the country.”

With the 2026 edition set to be the biggest yet, the tournament is poised to be a landmark moment for Indian squash.

(ANI)

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