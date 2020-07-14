coronavirus cases in Premier League
Image Credit :theweek

One more COVID-19 case in Premier League, total now 20

By KalingaTV Bureau

London: A total of 20 coronavirus positive cases have been reported so far in the Premier League since testing began in May.

On Monday, the Premier League informed that one person returned a positive result in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 6 July and Sunday 12 July, 2,071 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive.” The league, however, did not reveal the name of the player or the club.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

So far, 13 rounds of testing have taken place since players returned to contact training in May.

England’s top flight returned to action last month after a three-month hiatus caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Sports

Don’t regret leaving Broad out, says Ben Stokes after Southampton loss

Sports

Gavaskar slams Hussain for his ‘India nice side’ comment

Sports

Kiren Rijiju to hold 2-day video conference with sports ministers of all states, UTs

Sports

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests COVID-19 positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.