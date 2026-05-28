“Once he got his eye in, bowlers looked helpless”: Aakash Chopra hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s knock against SRH

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New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra praised Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for playing a fearless and highly controlled counter-attacking innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Wednesday.

He noted that although Pat Cummins initially troubled him with yorkers, he became unstoppable once settled at the crease. Chopra said SRH’s experienced bowling attack, including Cummins and Eshan Malinga, had clear plans but were left helpless by the youngster’s aggressive strokeplay.

He emphasised that beyond Sooryavanshi’s age, the quality, composure, and dominance of the innings showed why he is considered a special talent.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi made 97 runs off just 29 balls with the help of 12 sixes and five fours, which helped his side post 243/8 in the knockout clash.

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“Bowlers usually have a plan against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Pat Cummins started with yorkers, which Vaibhav couldn’t score off initially. But once he got his eye in, nothing worked. The SRH bowlers looked helpless. It felt like they were hit by a tsunami. And when a batter like Vaibhav is in that kind of form, there is very little you can do except watch. SRH have an experienced bowling attack. Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga are world-class bowlers. One of them is a World Cup winner. Cummins tried his best but was left with no answers. Forget Sooryavanshi’s age for a moment, just look at the quality. This was one of the best counter-attacking innings by an opener in a long time. Against a good bowling attack, he played with complete control. The bowlers had plans, but those plans failed. That is the mark of a special player,” Chopra said on Star Sports.

Following Sooryavanshi’s innings, RR thrashed SRH by 47 runs in the Eliminator clash and qualified for the second qualifier, where they will face Gujarat Titans for a spot in the IPL 2026 final, where the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are already waiting.

In this season, Sooryavanshi has smashed 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85, including a century and four fifties, with a best score of 103. He has smashed 55 fours and 65 sixes in 280 balls faced.

(ANI)

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