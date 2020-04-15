Sharjah: A big daddy Virat Kohli hundred or a Rohit Sharma special laced with humongous sixes to take India past the 300-plus run mark is a common sight in today’s day and age. But it was not the case in the late 90s’ when the par score was around 250.

On this day, in 1996 it changed as India scored 300 or more in an ODI match for the first time, at Sharjah against Pakistan. The Mohammad Azharuddin-led side won by 28 runs with Little Master Sachin Tendulkar (118) and Navjot Singh Sidhu (101) forging a record 231-run stand for the second wicket.

Azhar took India past the 300-run mark with a quickfire 10-ball 29 as they posted 305/5. India’s innings was all about the class of Tendulkar who hit eight fours and two sixes while Sidhu was all about running between the wickets and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

India went on to win the game by 28 runs. This match is also known for Sidhu losing his temper in an exchange of words with Waqar Younis and skipper Aamir Sohail. Tendulkar tried to calm things down and worked with Sidhu as they built record stand which took India to a famous win.

In reply, Pakistan rode fifties from Sohail and wicketkeeper batsman Rashid Latif with Ijaz Ahmed and Saleem Malik both scoring 42. They were all out for 277 with pace spearhead Javagal Srinath returning best figures of 3/65.

Tendulkar did well with the ball too, taking two wickets — Basit Ali and Saqlain Mushtaq.