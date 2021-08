Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain bags bronze medal after losing in semis

Tokyo: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has taken the bronze medal in women’s welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old from Assam lost the semifinal in a unanimous decision to Turkish top seed Busenaz Surmeneli at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena.

Lovlina’s bronze is India’s third medal at the Tokyo Olympics.