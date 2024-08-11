Olympics 2024: India ends Paris campaign with 6 medals

India has completed the campaign for Paris Olympics 2024 after bringing six medals. The Indian athletes participated in a total of 16 sports this year, while they managed to win a medal in 4 of the sports.

The first medal of the Olympics 2024 was bagged by Manu Bhaker, followed be her and Sarbajot Singh’ mixed bronze medal in shooting. Apart from them, Swapnil Kusale clinched bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

The Indian hockey team also grabbed bronze for the country this year along with Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal in the Javelin.

The sixth medal was grabbed by 21-year-old Aman Sehrawat, who clinched bronze to become the youngest Indian Olympic medalist. Meanwhile, the verdict of giving joint silver medal to wrestler Vinesh Phogat is yet to come to the fore.

India is currently at the 69th position in the medal tally of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Here’s the list of all medalist: