Olympic Bronze Medallist Birendra Lakra announces retirement

Bhubaneswar: Olympic Bronze Medallist Birendra Lakra has reportedly announced his retirement from the Indian national team. This was informed by the Hockey India today.

“A solid defender and one of the most influential Indian Men’s Hockey Team figures, the Odisha star has announced his retirement from the Indian national team. Happy Retirement, Birendra Lakra,” said Hockey India in a Twitter post.

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ Caps

Olympic Bronze Medallist A solid defender and one of the most influential Indian Men's Hockey Team figures, the Odisha star has announced his retirement from the Indian national team. Happy Retirement, Birendra Lakra.

Birendra Lakra, who was born on February 3, 1990 in Lachchada village in the Sundergarh District of Odisha, has reportedly played 201 matches for the country.

He represented India in Men’s Hockey during the 2012 London Olympics. In Tokyo 2020, he has been selected as vice captain of the Indian team that won the historic bronze medal. This is the first medal of the Indian team after a gap of 41 years.

It is to be noted here that Rupinder Pal Singh, who was a part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, also announced his retirement.