Olympic Boxer Shakti Mazumdar Passes Away At 90

By IANS
Image Credit:IANS

Kolkata: Boxer Shakti Mazumdar, who was a member of the Indian contingent at the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games, passed away after suffering a heart-attack at his home in the Ballygunge area of Kolkata on Friday. He was 90.

A flyweight boxer, Mazumdar had got a walkover from Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Cua, but later lost to South Korea’s Han Soo-ann.

Mazumdar was a product of Ajoy Sinha’s Ballygunge Boxing Institute and won two national titles in flyweight category despite the sport being dominated by army pugilists then.

“With profound grief, we regret to inform you that Shakti Mazumdar passed away at Ballygunge, West Bengal, today,” Asit Banerjee, president, Bengal Amateur Boxing Federation (BABF), said in a statement.

You might also like
Sports

65 Days To Go For Olympics, We Are Delivery-Focused Now: IOC Prez Bach

Sports

U-17 Women’s World Cup To Be Held In India In October 2022: FIFA

Sports

Indian Football Squad’s 10-Day Quarantine Waived Off By Qatar

Sports

Around 4000 Fans To Be Allowed For WTC Final Between India and NZ

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.