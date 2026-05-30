Odisha’s pride: Para-archer Payal Nag felicitated for international glory

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Bhubaneswar : The Sports and Youth Services Department of the Odisha government felicitated Odisha’s para archer Payal Nag for her outstanding performance at the World Para Archery Series 2026 in Bangkok, where she clinched two gold medals and secured qualification for the upcoming Para Asian Games.

In recognition of her remarkable international achievement, Payal Nag was awarded a special cash award of Rs 5,46,666 lakh for winning two Gold Medals, along with an additional Rs 3,23,100 lakh towards the procurement of sports equipment to support her future training and competition preparations, according to a press release from Sports Odisha.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by Odisha’s Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Suryabansi Suraj, MLA Kantabanji, Laxman Bag, and officials of the Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS), who extended their best wishes to Payal for continued success at the Para Asian Games and future international competitions.

Congratulating Payal on her exceptional accomplishment, Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, “Payal Nag’s success on the international stage is a proud moment for Odisha and the nation. Her determination, discipline, and achievements are truly inspiring and reflect the growing strength of para sports in Odisha.”

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Payal Nag also thanked the ministers and the government for their support and said, “I am very happy to be back in Odisha and among my people after this memorable achievement. The encouragement and support I have received from the Government of Odisha, Hon’ble Sports Minister, and Hon’ble MLA Kantabanji Laxman Bag mean a lot to me and motivate me to continue working harder for the country. I sincerely thank everyone for recognising and supporting my journey.”

The Government of Odisha remains committed to supporting athletes through world-class infrastructure, financial assistance, and high-performance initiatives to help them excel at the highest level.

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(ANI)