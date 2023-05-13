Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat enters Thailand Para-Badminton International final

Bangkok: Odisha’s ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat has entered the final of the men’s singles SL-3 in the Thailand Para-Badminton International 2023.

The Padma Shri Awardee shuttler won the semifinal after defeating Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 21-12, 21-19. Now he will lock horn with England’s Daniel Bethell in the final of the tournament.

It is to be noted here that Pramod had earlier won all the league games. In the quarterfinals of the SL-3 category, he defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets in just 30 minutes. The final score was 21-15, 22-20.

Likewise, Sukant Kadam of Maharashtra made it to the semifinals of the Thailand Para-Badminton International 2023 in his category by defeating India’s Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-18, 18-21, 21-15 in the 50-minute clash. Now he will face Lucas Mazur of France in the semifinals.

Sukant Kadam also showcased his brilliant form by winning all his singles league matches.

In the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category, Bhagat and his partner Kadam will now face Japan’s Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan. The duo defeated Peru’s Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Pedro Pablo De Vinatea in straight sets.

In the same SL-4 category, Suhas Yathiraj defeated Hikmat Ramdani of Indonesia 21-14, 21-10. In Men’s Singles SU-5, Ruthik Ragupathi lost to Taiyo Imai of Japan 21-16, 20-22, 9-21.

In the Women’s singles SL-3 category, India’s Manasi Joshi lost to China’s Xiao Zuxiao 14-21,19-21. It turned out to be a disappointing event for Manasi, who and her partner Ruthick Ragupathi lost to compatriots of Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur 21-18, 13-21, 12-21 in 35 minutes.

In the same category, India’s Parul Parmar lost to Turkey’s Halime Yildiz 21-14, 12-21, 10-21 in another quarterfinal. Mandeep Kaur too failed to get past the quarterfinal stage as she lost to Darunee Henpraiwan of Thailand in a hard-fought encounter, going down 17-21, 22-20, 23-25 in 50 minutes.